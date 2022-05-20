Keeping kids safe: How to reduce the risk of falls from windows, balconies

With warm weather in the forecast this long weekend, Calgarians are being reminded just how dangerous an open window or balcony can be for young kids.

In the past year, Alberta Health Services (AHS) says 39 children were brought to Calgary's Alberta Children’s Hospital or Edmonton's Stollery Children’s Hospital after falling from a window or balcony.

For many years, AHS and the City of Calgary worked together to push for changes to prevent these types of injuries. As a result, the most recent additions to the National Building Code of Canada (NBC) include safer windows in newly-built single-family detached homes.

The NBC, developed by the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes and published by the National Research Council of Canada, sets out technical requirements for the design and construction of new buildings, as well as the alteration, change of use and demolition of existing ones.

The changes, introduced in the 2020 NBC, limit how much a window can open on the second storey of newly built single-detached homes.

"Limiting how far a window can open is one more tool that we have in our efforts to prevent these falls from happening," said Dr. Jonathan Guilfoyle, an emergency physician at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

"It is important to note that from what we see in the emergency room, window falls can happen anywhere and anytime, particularly at home. It is also important that caregivers have a look around their home and ensure that their space is safe."

Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes chair Kevin Griffiths says the change is another step forward for building safety.

"We’re pleased that the City of Calgary and Alberta Health Services initiated this change and it’s an example of the positive impact that participating in the code development process can have on Canadians coast-to-coast."

Prior to the recommended building code changes, there were no restrictions for single-detached homes on how much a second-storey window could open or how close to the finished floor an openable window could be positioned.

The city says there were also no guidelines about installing devices that permanently restrict window openings for single-detached homes.

Now, a single-detached home with an openable window that is 182 centimetres (six feet) or more above ground, must be installed at least 91 centimetres (three feet) from the finished floor, be protected by a guard, or have a device in place to limit how much the window can open.

The code changes are not a retroactive requirement so existing windows may not have these safety features.

"While these changes will ensure a safer future, the risk of falls remain very real, especially during spring and summer,” said Ulrik Seward, City of Calgary chief building official.

"Guards and window opening control device hardware are available, which are an easy way to restrict the opening of your existing second-storey windows and minimize the risk of accidental falls."

TIPS FOR KEEPING KIDS SAFE

Toddlers and preschoolers are at highest risk of falling from a window or balcony, but AHS warns it can happen at any age.