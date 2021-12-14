Kenney, Copping COVID-19 update postponed as premiers meet with PM Trudeau

A media availability to provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday afternoon has been postponed so Premier Jason Kenney can take part in an emergency call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial leaders.

A press conference was postponed until 5 p.m. then officials said it will likely be held Wednesday.

Trudeau announced on social media he had spoken to B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is chair of the Council of the Federation, and a meeting will be convened, "as soon as possible to address Omicron and make sure we’re working together to keep you safe as we head into the holidays."

Kenney was expected to announce a slight loosening of indoor gathering limits after saying last week his own holiday plans — gathering with relatives from three households — would break the current rules.

"I'll be gathering with three family members, we're all fully vaccinated, come from three households, only four people. But we wouldn't be able to do that based on the current rules," he said at a hospital announcement in Calgary on Friday.

Kenney and Copping were also expected to announce the province will give free rapid tests to Albertans ahead of the holiday season in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.