Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in Alberta
Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
The two will be joined by health-care officials for the announcement at Rockyview General Hospital.
CTV Calgary will livestream the press conference scheduled for 9 a.m.
A recent report showed wait times for surgeries in Canada has improved, but Alberta still lags behind other provinces when it comes to timelines for things like knee and hip replacements.
Health-care staff have also raised concerns about what they call unprecedented emergency room wait times that are putting the system's stability at risk.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 9
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s, then falls way back into showers next week
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed US$44 billion acquisition.
Queen visits horse show after missing parliament opening
Queen Elizabeth II, who was forced to miss the traditional formal opening on parliament earlier this week, appeared in public on Friday to attend a horse show close to her home.
Australia says Chinese spy ship has been hugging west coast
Australia's defence minister said Friday that a Chinese warship with spying capabilities had been hugging the nation's western coastline in what amounted to an "aggressive act."
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
'Get their stories preserved': American filmmaker in Ontario to interview every last Second World War veteran
A young American filmmaker on a mission to interview every last living Second World War veteran is making his way through Ontario to memorialize stories from Canadian vets.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
-
LIVE AT 9
LIVE AT 9 | Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in Alberta
Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
Vancouver
-
Minimum temperature, daily precipitation records broken in B.C.
With more than a dozen minimum temperature and daily precipitation records broken Thursday, there's no doubt May's weather has been unusual in some parts of B.C.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire season
Federal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.
-
Researchers in B.C. to map landslides in Fraser River, help protect salmon
British Columbia geoscientists are returning to the scene of a massive landslide on the Fraser River to map its effects and assess the risk of future slides on salmon.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
Vancouver Island
-
'Ongoing youth violence': VicPD cracking down on groups of teens involved in downtown assaults
Victoria police say they've been dealing with "ongoing youth violence" in the city's downtown core over the last several weeks, with officers responding to dozens of calls for assaults, swarmings and vandalism.
-
'Ultra-affordable' airline launches Victoria to Calgary route
A new airline describing itself as an "ultra-affordable option" is now offering flights in and out of Victoria.
-
7 sailors test positive for COVID-19 aboard Canadian navy ship bound for Esquimalt, B.C.
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that seven sailors aboard the HMCS Winnipeg have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Mother of Ontario man missing nearly six months speaks out on concerns surrounding investigation
It’s been nearly six months since Raheem White was reported missing from Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood and his mother, Rosemarie, says she feels Toronto police's investigation has begun to stall.
-
Video shows man tearing down Ontario Liberal election signs
A contractor in Vaughan, Ont. is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show someone using a company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal Party signs from private property in Brampton, Ont.
Montreal
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 67
As Quebec gets set to lift the mask mandate on Saturday, the province reported that 30 more people have died due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations dropped by 67.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at ‘humiliating’ high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Gas prices will reach a new record in Ottawa this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener splash pads now open
Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
Woman seriously injured by train in Saskatoon
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after an incident involving a train.
-
Saskatoon real estate company's missing financial records 'a major problem,' lawyer says
A Saskatoon lawyer says it’s difficult to say a local real estate company was operating in good faith when it raised $211.9 million from investors before collapsing earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man in 80s charged with historical sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
-
North Bay police arrest three men after armed robbery
Three men in their 30s from the North Bay area are facing charges connected to an armed robbery involving a sawed-off shotgun on Tuesday, police say.
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
-
What the latest storm is expected to bring to Manitoba
The latest forecast in Manitoba shows the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | 'People here are very strong': Regina man in Ukraine helping with humanitarian efforts
A Regina man who has been in Ukraine since April is doing everything he can to help with humanitarian efforts amidst Russia’s invasion of the eastern European nation.
-
Fatal hit-and-run leads to Regina woman's arrest
A Regina woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run from 2021 that left a pedestrian dead.
-
'A downhill battle': Stories of social assistance struggles in spotlight at Sask. Legislature
Single parents on social assistance struggling to make ends meet told their stories at the legislative building on Thursday.