Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in Alberta

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.

The two will be joined by health-care officials for the announcement at Rockyview General Hospital.

CTV Calgary will livestream the press conference scheduled for 9 a.m.

A recent report showed wait times for surgeries in Canada has improved, but Alberta still lags behind other provinces when it comes to timelines for things like knee and hip replacements.

Health-care staff have also raised concerns about what they call unprecedented emergency room wait times that are putting the system's stability at risk.