Kenney feeling 'a bit congested' before Tuesday press conference

Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Kenney was feeling "a bit congested" his office said, but there was no need for him to isolate. Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Kenney was feeling "a bit congested" his office said, but there was no need for him to isolate.

Calgary Top Stories