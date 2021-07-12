CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney is flipping pancakes at a traditional Stampede breakfast Monday morning as the event returns after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The free event, which is open to the public, runs until 9 a.m. at Harley Hotchkiss Gardens, located at 611 Fourth St. S.W. in the downtown core.

In addition to hungry Stampede revellers, the event is expected to draw detractors.

On Saturday, both Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro were met by chanting protesters, critical of the province's handling of the pandemic, while attending Stampede events.