CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney is at home in self-isolation for possible exposure to COVID-19, the province has confirmed to CTV News Wednesday.

Christine Myatt, spokesperson for the premier's office, told CTV News in an email that Kenney went into self-isolation at home after one of his staff, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, recently tested positive for the illness.

"Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard recently had a close contact who tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "In line with protocols, Minister Allard has been isolating since receiving that notice on the weekend."

Allard received a positive test result Wednesday afternoon.

Since the premier is a close contact of Allard, he immediately entered self-isolation upon hearing of the positive test.

"Despite not showing any symptoms, the premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution."

Myatt confirmed the premier attended Question Period at the Alberta legislature Wednesday.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, along with MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorff have also gone into self-isolation because of their contact with Allard, Myatt says.

Allard is at home with mild symptoms of the illness.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more details when they become available…