CALGARY -- The province is set to announce a new program aimed at supporting jobs and getting Albertans back to work.

Premier Jason Kenney, Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping and Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney are scheduled to make the announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The most recent numbers from Statistics Canada shows that when it comes to Alberta's major cities, Edmonton has the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 per cent, followed closely by Calgary (9.3 per cent). Lethbridge's unemployment rate increased last month from 6.4 to 7.3 per cent.

According to Statistics Canada's April Labour Force Survey, there was an increase of more than 26,000 full-time positions in Alberta but part-time jobs fell by approximately 38,000.