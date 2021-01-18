CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney will have the latest on the province's ongoing effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to priority health-care workers.

In the midst of the first phase of the immunization push, Pfizer — one of the two current suppliers of vaccine to the province — announced last week that there would be delays in delivery of some scheduled shipments to Alberta.

"As a result of fewer doses of vaccine coming into our province, it will take longer to complete immunization of the priority health care workers who are currently part of phase one," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro on Friday.

The premier is scheduled to provide the vaccine update this morning at 10 a.m.