Premier Jason Kenney, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer are set to unveil Thursday the province’s next steps in its Fight Back Strategy for Alberta’s energy industry.

The three are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.

CTV News Calgary will stream the event live.

Kenney has previously said the strategy will include “a fully-staffed, rapid-response war room in government to quickly and effectively rebut every lie told by the Green left about our world class energy industry.”

He has also said it will also strip provincial funding from anti-oilsands groups and challenge the charitable status of foundations that funnel foreign money to oilsands critics.