Kenney to update on school construction projects in Budget 2022

Premier Jason Kenney will provide an update Friday on school constructions projects in Budget 2022.

Kenney will be joined by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange along with Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda, Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism Muhammad Yaseen and Calgary Catholic School Division chair Cathie Williams.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita School in Calgary.

Announced last month, Budget 2022 included $251 million for school modernization projects.