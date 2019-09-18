Premier Jason Kenney is south of the border this week touting Alberta’s energy sector to U.S. investors as a reliable oil supply in the world, but his message comes amid more legal developments with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

B.C.’s highest court is ordering the provincial government to reconsider the certificate allowing the project to proceed.

The B.C. Court of Appeal says approval of the environmental assessment certificate was based on the original review of the project by the National Energy Board which was quashed by the Federal court of Appeal.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage has weighed in online, writing there is nothing in the ruling that should delay the current construction schedule and sees no reason why B.C shouldn’t quickly reissue the approval.

The recent developments come as the premier pumps Alberta as having the most environmentally sound and stable oil supply in the world.

Industry analysts say the recent drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s major processing facility, which caused oil prices to soar this week, adds weight to his pitch.

Kenney says the attacks should remind the U.S. to invest more in Canada and see major projects go ahead, like Enbridge’s Line 3 and Keystone XL, which face continued delays.

Kenney will likely address the new ruling regarding the Trans Mountain expansion Wednesday morning when he takes questions from media from New York.