CALGARY -- Ottawa announced $1.1 billion as part of a bailout strategy Wednesday on Parliament Hill that will be part of the government's comprehensive coronavirus response package.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will have Canadians’ backs.

"We will be there for them," he said.

"What we’ve put forward today are significant measures that will both support workers and businesses as they face challenges due to coronavirus’s impact on the economy."

The provinces and territories will each get a share of $500 million through health transfers for critical health-care needs.

"We are ready to do more when the situation warrants it," said Trudeau.

Premier Jason Kenney said he hasn’t been debriefed on how much money will be coming the province’s way.

"Normally they would allocate that provincial funding on a per capita basis," said Kenney, before boarding a flight to Ottawa.

"In our case that would probably represent about $60 million. We appreciate that," he said. "Our initial estimate of the perspective cost to the health system of the coronavirus is in the range of $80 million so it doesn’t cover that."

Around $275 million has been allocated for research, including developing a vaccine.

An additional $150 million, split equally, will be invested in public education, personal protective equipment and aiding other countries.

Five million dollars has been set aside to help workers receive Employment Insurance benefits, as Ottawa will waive the one-week waiting period for people in quarantine so they can receive the benefits right away. Those not eligible for EI will get income support.

"Those are all good things but it’s a long game and the impact into the supply chain and the integrity of the supply chain and what it means for our business growth," said Sandip Lalli, CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

'Triple whammy'

Kenney added the virus is continuing to wreak havoc on the province’s economy and energy sector.

"We are facing a triple whammy right now," Kenney said.

"With the fragility of our economy after five years of economic stagnation, on top of which, an apparent global economic downturn, instigated by this global spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and thirdly the total collapse of energy prices this week as a result of a price war by two unfriendly regimes, the Saudis and the Russians.

"We clearly need the federal government, it's not just a short, but it's a midterm need to restore confidence in the industry,

"I think we’re going to probably see crude-by-rail shipments decline from an expected 500,000 barrels per day in March to next month, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re down around 100,000 barrels a day."

Kenney will attend a first ministers’ meeting in Ottawa this week. He said he has spoken to oil executives this week who say they are scraping the bottom of the barrel to stay afloat.

"We will be asking for emergency support for workers who are laid off. Unfortunately we do expect to see a number of layoff announcements coming from the energy sector in the next two or three weeks," said Kenney.

Ottawa in constant communication

The prime minister also weighed in on the economic hit Alberta has taken, saying Ottawa is in constant communication.

"The oil and gas sector is being particularly hard hit right now with the drop in global oil prices so we will be talking with premiers Kenney, and Moe (SK) and Ball (NFLD) on the impact of our oil producing provinces," said Trudeau.

Kenney added the province is doing its part when it comes to mitigating the COVID-19 virus.

"We don’t want anybody to feel that they have to go to work to make a paycheque if they are not necessarily healthy," Kenney said.

"We are looking at some possible regulatory changes to clarify that, for example, I understand that people have to go in and get a doctors note in order to go back and get time off work authorized. We’re looking at an order in council to remove that requirement because we don’t want people that might be sick going onto medical clinics and seeing their doctors," he said.

Kenney is hopeful Alberta employers won’t have to lay off workers.

"We’re also looking at whether we need any clarification that people can not be laid off for not showing up because they are in self isolation," he said.

"I trust Alberta employers. They’re not going to penalize people for doing what’s responsible in terms of their public health but we are looking at the whole suite of measures in terms of regulatory changes to better support folks who may need to stay home."