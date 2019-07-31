Another Calgary business is sweetening up their services and helping out the environment by setting up two large honeybee hives in their backyard.

The owners of Swizzlesticks Salon Spa first learned about the global crisis facing the world's honeybees a number of years ago and wanted to affect some positive change.

"We were devastated at what the bees were going through and their decline," said Brianna Hallet, with Swizzlesticks.

That vision soon led to a partnership with ABC Bees, an Alberta-based bee educator and innovator, followed by the establishment of two colonies of approximately 100,000 bees on their property.

Hallet says the insects have fit right in with the community in Kensington Village.

"The neighbours are totally jazzed about it. They are completely supportive. We have an 18-month-old baby that's just moved in next door and the parents aren't scared at all. They think it's super cool that we have bees."

She says bees are very important to the planet and more and more people are realizing that as time goes on.

"There are specific things that we wouldn't have if it weren't for bees. Coffee and chocolate are just two of the things and that's just terrifying."

It's also important to know the difference between honeybees and other stinging insects, Hallet says.

"They're kind of small and look like wasps, so get educated and find out what the difference is."

She says all the honey produced by the colony will be used to create a honey cider and possibly even some honey-based products for the spa's clientele.