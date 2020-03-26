CALGARY -- There's a lot of information around COVID-19 available online, but for groups of people who aren't tech savvy, like seniors, it can be tough to track down resources.

To help combat that, the Kerby Centre is launching a COVID-19 information phone line specifically for seniors, available at 403-265-0661 .

“By expanding our Information Resources department with additional staff, we are offering a central point for seniors to get reliable information on resources during the pandemic,” said CEO Larry Mathieson in a statement.

“There is a reliance on digital resources that has only increased during this crisis, but one-in-three seniors do not use the internet at all. It is vital to continue to offer services by phone when we cannot do so in person.”

The COVID-19 Seniors Information Hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Information will be available on food security, emergency shelter, prescriptions and grocery delivery, and emergency financial supports.

The hotline will also have information on seniors-specific services offered, including stores that offer seniors’ shopping hours. For seniors with internet access, the Kerby Centre has COVID-19 information available on its website.

The Kerby Centre’s offices are closed to the public and staff has been reallocated to outreach programs like grocery and prescription delivery, support to their Adult Day Program clients, and tax filing by drop-off.

A list of services and contact information is available on the Kerby Centre homepage and social media accounts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and there have been two deaths.