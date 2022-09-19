Kevin Hart to perform Saddledome show in December
Comedian turned Hollywood star Kevin Hart will bring his comedic stylings to Calgary later this year.
The Scotiabank Saddledome announced Hart is slated to hit the stage on Dec. 8 as part of his Reality Check tour.
This won't be Hart's first foray into Alberta as the star of Ride Along and the Secret Life of Pets spent time in the Rockies in 2019 during filming of the sequel to the Jumanji remake.
Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23 with presales available on Sept. 21.
The Calgary performance and a Dec. 9 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver are the only Canadian dates on the western leg of Hart's tour.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like weather fitting this week for Calgary
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
'We will meet again': Read the Archbishop of Canterbury's full sermon at Queen’s funeral
As millions of people across the world watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted in his sermon that "few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen" for her.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family vows to help others find a match
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 9:45 PT
LIVE @ 9:45 PT | What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II to be honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies will be held in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 9:45 PT
LIVE @ 9:45 PT | B.C. mourns Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria
B.C. Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries will honour Queen Elizabeth II at Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral this morning. Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will join a procession with Canadian Armed Forces members at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m.
-
Researchers at Island universities get nearly $2 million from province
Researchers at two universities on Vancouver Island have received a financial boost from the provincial government.
-
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | How the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing.
-
Safer opioid supply program leads to drop in hospitalizations, ER visits: study
Safe opioid supply programs can significantly cut down on emergency department visits and hospitalizations for people at high risk for overdose, new research from Ontario suggests.
-
TTC will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Montreal
-
La Fontaine tunnel reopens after major collision
The Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine tunnel has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than an hour in the southbound direction due to a major collision.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
-
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
Saskatoon
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.
-
'A Canadian hero': Over 200 gather for Terry Fox run in Saskatoon
Nearly 200 participants took part in the 42nd annual terry fox run in Saskatoon, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
Hwy 17 crash Sunday involved an OPP fleet vehicle
An OPP fleet vehicle was involved in a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Verner on Sunday.
-
Falconbridge Road reopened following crash in Sudbury
The southbound lanes of Falconbridge Road at Skead Road in Sudbury are reopened following an early morning crash, police say.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How Manitoba is marking the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Manitoba is recognizing Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and is holding provincial events and observances to commemorate the Queen on the day of her state funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
-
Sunday swim for the pups: Regent pool in Regina hosts 'Dog Swim'
Regina’s Regent pool was host to countless canines on Sunday for the annual Dog Swim event.