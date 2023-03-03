Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A milder Friday for Calgary before weekend snow

Following a warmer day yesterday (Calgary finished up around 5 C), we’ll cool a good bit today, though not past the melting point. Another day in the positives is on tap.

An alert-free day is also expected locally, with spotty flurries being the main point of concern, along with a few gusts in parts of the province – not so much locally.

Until late Saturday, that is.

That’s when we expect the snow to start – there are some forecast models that push this to over 10 centimetres, and maybe (small maybe) I change my tune by this evening's forecasts on CTV, but those models are the isolated elements. Five to eight centimetres remains the call. Updates forthcoming, though, since the models calling for more might be on to something if this event gains some upslope ground.

It's all part of a breakaway system that will cool us off and keep things that way for a while longer. Distance modeling has us staying below zero on the high end until at least March 10.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Saturday

Building cloud

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -16 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Peter in Nanton sent this photo in as a wave of snow passed by in front of the sun.

Viewer Peter's photo of a passing wave of snow near Nanton, Alta.

