Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calmer for Calgary this week
Heat warnings continue, and today offer a chance to generate a series of thunderstorms, which will roll off of the foothills and produce discreet pockets of instability, few of which may become severe locally. Along the development zone, these storms will push through in a hurry, should they occur.
Precipitation will be light in these areas, which doesn’t bode well for the outdoorsy folks reading this – the campfire may be a tough sell at a number of parks this weekend in the wake of our current fire ban picture in the province:
Friday will also offer a chance of showers baked into a risk of thunderstorms. At most, five millimetres of rain exists in the forecast. There’s a slight chance that these storms also become severe as they roll free of the Rockies.
After that, we rise up into the ridge and become cloudless, save for the potential layer of smoke. Air quality in Calgary ranges between a three and a four at the moment, with our particulate matter above the 12 parts-per-million in most areas; that 12 is the threshold from which smoke can affect us. It will remain a factor for the coming days.
Your five day forecast:
Thursday
Mainly sunny, chance of showers, thundershowers
Daytime high: 30 C
Evening: some cloud, low 16 C
Friday
Mainly sunny, chance of showers, thundershowers
Daytime high: 29 C
Evening: risk of showers early, low 14 C
Saturday
Sunny
Daytime high: 31 C
Evening: clear, low 14 C
Sunday
Sunny
Daytime high: 27 C
Evening: clear, low 13 C
Monday
Sunny
Daytime high: 28 C
Evening: clear, low 13 C
Mary near Millarville was feelin’ this sunset yesterday! A glorious shot for the pic of the day.
