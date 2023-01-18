Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Snow showers Saturday? There's a chance!
After a cooler overnight, our temperatures are languishing, slightly – even still, we're remaining above seasonal.
Our high temperature (even on the drop-day, Thursday) will park at parity, as the warm January continues.
How warm?
Looking at the first seventeen days of the month, our average high is -2.25 C. So far, our actual average high is 3.1 C – a difference of 5.3 degrees.
It's a holding pattern; the same vitriolic band of atmospheric rivers in California and British Columbia is providing warm, west wind here. We've only had three days with highs below zero, and only two of those were even below seasonal.
Another ridge of high pressure arrives this weekend, followed closely by a shortwave; this will make for a warm Friday, and a warm – but potentially-precipitous – Saturday. Showers and flurries are both a possibility Saturday afternoon, which doesn't last all that long. We'll warm up again next weekend.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -6 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: clear, low -11 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Saturday
- Chance of showers, flurries
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, -5 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -7 C
We had a story about bobcats in yesterday evening's news programs – and Steve got a first-hand look!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
