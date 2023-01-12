Kevin Stanfield's forecast; Warmer weather on the way today for southern Alberta

I may have a stubborn streak when it comes to chinook arches like this one – forecast modeling suggests that we’ll stick closer to 3 or 4 C today, with the wind cutting south of us and pushing up southerly wind gusts, instead. Maybe. But there are still some strong edges to be had, so last night’s call of 6 C will remain. Given that we went through the 6 o’clock hour at -6 C, there’s something to be said for the swing that’s on the way. With the anticipated change in temperature to come, we likely hit gusts over 40 kilometres per hour.

The trend carries through Friday and Saturday; warm, west wind will bump our temperatures again.

Now for that fog. Cooled temperatures plus stagnant wind – a potent combination. It’s led to a thick layer of persistent fog across much of the province, excepting areas that have received that warm, dry layer of wind of late:

With southerly gusts expected in quite a few areas today, we should be watching for this layer to fade out in the near future, leading off with the southern expanses. It will take until the afternoon, when the wind actually kicks off; at this time, moisture is still working its way through British Columbia along the atmospheric river.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 6 C

· Evening: partly cloudy, low 0 C

Friday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 9 C

· Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Saturday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 6 C

· Evening: clear, low -3 C

Sunday

· Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

· Daytime high: -3 C

· Evening: clear, low -8 C

Monday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: -1 C

· Evening: clear, low -10 C

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.