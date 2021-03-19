CALGARY -- … and just like that, we were into the 'final biggie'. That's not to disparage our coming temperatures to jump into spring, but this final day of winter is well above the normal once again.

Overnight temperatures hardly had room to fall off, thanks to a substantial showing of heat yesterday to the tune of 16.1 C. Mother Nature didn't have the time to sweep that all away, with the ridge aloft still lingering overnight! This morning offers light wind and temperatures in a mild profile. That's a good start.

Later on, we'll watch the ridge move along and the trough sidle in. That'll boost our wind speed into the 40s, maybe the 50 km/h range, and will spike our temperature up as a result. The anticipated high today won't quite push to yesterday's level, but it'll be close.

When I say "an upper trough is moving in," it may evoke thoughts of frigidity. This isn't the case! This go-around, we're into a Pacific low, and keeping the arctic stuff exactly where it belongs – in the north, where freezing rain may develop. That said, this Pacific low may trigger some precipitation (the elevation determines type – higher-up, it's flurries) along the Rockies, but there are low expectations it crosses HWY-22.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny, breezy!

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Saturday:

First day of spring! Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: cold front, building cloud, NW wind, low -6 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Another few lovely photos today! Natasha captured our city’s thaw:

Elayne took a great shot, capturing Alberta’s raw beauty:

And then Murray went hunting for the Milky Way and took THIS shot!

