Three members of the Calgary Police Service have had their charges stayed in connection to their roles in an investigation in January of 2010.

Sgt. Mark Schwartz and Det. Paul Rubner were charged with kidnapping and assault on August 30, 2017 and Det. Reagan Hossack was charged with kidnapping following an investigation into the complaint of a former CPS member.

The former CPS member, who has not been named, came forward in June 2015 and alleged to the Calgary Police Service Standards Section that his fellow officers had placed a civilian in an unmarked CPS vehicle in January 2010. The former member alleged the officers drove the man around for roughly 20 minutes while attempting to obtain information regarding the whereabouts of an underage female who was being sexually exploited. The former CPS member stated the man was assaulted during the trip.

On Thursday evening, the Calgary Police Service confirmed that the charges against the three veteran CPS members, who have more than 60 years of experience combined with the CPS, have been stayed following a review of the file by the Crown. The three members remain on active duty.