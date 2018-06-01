An abduction scam that targets international students and their families has surfaced in the city and police are putting out a warning to the public and post-secondary institutions to help prevent people from being victimized.

Police say a family in China received a ransom request through their son’s social media account saying that he was being held against his will in Calgary and that he would be harmed if they did not pay up.

The family reported the incident to police in China on May 5 and authorities contacted Calgary police through the Chinese consulate and RCMP.

Calgary police tracked down the son, who is a student here, and say he had also been contacted by the scammers and told to hunker down at a local hotel.

Police say this is the second confirmed case of the scam in the city since the beginning of May and that similar incidents have been reported in B.C.

Investigators say the offenders pose as law enforcement officers and threaten to arrest or deport the victim to get them to cooperate.

The victims are then told to toss their communication devices and credit cards so they can’t be traced, which also makes it hard for family to contact them. At this point, the scammers contact the family and demand a ransom.

Sometimes the families are also sent videos of their loved ones under duress to make the scam seem more authentic and police say the videos are edited from other videos that are recorded while the scammers are posing as government officials.

Police say it takes a great deal of time and resources to investigate a kidnapping.

“The Calgary Police Service takes virtual kidnappings extremely seriously,” said Acting Duty Inspector Jeff Bell of the CPS Real Time Operations Centre in a release. “Despite the potential financial loss suffered by the victim, there is a significant amount of police resources from multiple different agencies that goes into each one of these files to ensure the victims are safe.”

Investigators say the scammers use sophisticated fraud techniques to pose as law enforcement officials and that they are often aggressive while interacting with the victims and their families.

Police say there are a number of red flags that international students and family and friends of people studying abroad should watch out for including:

Keeping the victim on the phone for hours at a time and making sure they don’t tell anyone who they are supposedly speaking with.

Spoofing phone numbers to look like they are coming from government, law enforcement or embassy officials

Convincing victims to leave work or school immediately and make large cash withdrawals and pack suitcases and leave their residence immediately

Police have also provided a few tips to help prevent people from being victimized:

Verify any requests from the government or other officials directly by calling a number that you know to be true.

Don’t use contact information given by a potential scammer and reach out to police or consulate officials with concerns

Government officials will not force you to stay on the phone or prohibit you from seeking legal advice or contacting your friends and family

Do not feel pressure to respond until making sure the communication from the family member or the government is legitimate.

Contact local police immediately if you receive communications that your loved one has been kidnapped and do not transfer money.

Police say they have also been in contact with post-secondary institutions in the city to get the word out.