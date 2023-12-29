Kids can take precautions to help prevent serious injuries during winter sports: medical expert

As some Alberta families enjoy their winter breaks at ski hills and skating rinks, one medical expert has some suggestions for parents to help their kids reduce the risk of significant injuries.

Dr. Sarah Eby, an assistant professor in sports medicine and physical medicine rehabilitation at Mass General Brigham, a leader in the sports medicine field based in Boston, MA, says there are several factors that can help prevent injuries parents should be aware of while their kids are participating in winter sports, such as conditions and terrain.

“Ice playing a role can increase the risk of slipping, falling, and consequently, the risk for concussion,” said Dr. Eby.

According to Mass General Brigham, head injuries are the most commonly reported injuries in Canadian children, affecting four per cent of children aged one to 17.

A 2023 study by the Public Health Agency of Canada found that 5.8 per cent of males and 5.3 per cent of females aged 15-17 self-reported having a concussion. These injuries most commonly occur during sports participation.

“Not every concussion needs evaluation in the emergency department. The statistics we have on concussions are likely underreported,” Eby said.

Concussion symptoms include headache, confusion, fogginess and a feeling of not being oneself, while more serious symptoms involve losing consciousness due to head injury.

To prevent concussions, she advises wearing properly fitting equipment, including a helmet, and being aware of one's limitations.

“I think about children and their growing brains, it's crucial to take care of that brain. That's why it's so important, number one, to prevent concussions if possible,” said Dr. Eby. “If a concussion has occurred, ensure the child is evaluated.”

When children engage in winter sports, fractures are the most commonly reported injuries.

“21.6 per cent of sledding/tobogganing-related injuries and about 14 per cent of injuries from ice skating, alpine skiing, and snowboarding are traumatic brain injuries (including concussions),” said Dr. Eby.

She advises parents to ensure their children do not push themselves beyond their limits and to stay within their comfort zone.

“While skiing, if you start to feel more fatigued towards the end of the day, that's when we tend to see more injuries,” said Dr. Eby.