Kids in the Hall to reunite onstage at Calgary Expo

The Kids in the Hall are reuniting onstage for a special event at the upcoming Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.

On Friday, April 28, the Kids will present A Special Evening with the Kids in the Hall, featuring Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson, in a 75-minute-long show that will feature songs, sketches and true stories.

The group will also be available to answer fans' questions, share a few behind-the-scenes stories and talk about the memorable characters they created.

It's the first Calgary Expo for all the Kids except for Dave Foley. The Kids will also appear at Calgary Expo Friday the 28th and Saturday the 29th to meet fans at photo ops and autograph sessions.

For those who can't wait, Kevin McDonald will be in Calgary March 25 to perform his rock opera Kevin McDonald, Superstar "in a harrowing account of love gone very horribly and predictably wrong." In it, McDonald plays himself and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels).

McDonald will also be part of an improv jam hosted by Calgary's Kinkonauts.

It's at 8 p.m. at the Alexandra Centre Society Dance Hall, at 922 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Tickets for Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo are available here.

Tickets for Kevin McDonald, Superstar are available here.