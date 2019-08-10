Youngsters tested their 'Ninja Warrior' skills with the help of celebrity mentors in a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell hosted the All-Stars for Kids Day on Saturday at InjaNation, giving dozens of kids the chance to face obstacle courses with famous athletes as their coaches.

"I need to give back and make sure that other kids have that opportunity to have mentors the way I did," said Mitchell.

Some of the other Stamps took part too, along with Olympic medal curler Cheryl Bernard, Luge Canada’s Makena Hodgkin and Olympic curler Kevin Koe. Country music artist Maddison Krebs was also there as a mentor.

This is the fourth year Mitchell has hosted the program and he says the goal is spread the word about the power of mentoring and fundraise for the program.

"The entire month we’re trying to raise the money. That is the entire year of getting these mentors and mentees together to do great things like this."

Mitchell says a group of donors have promised to match every dollar raised up to $160,000.

For more details check out www.allstarsforkids.ca.