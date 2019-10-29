CALGARY — KidSport Calgary and Comrie’s Sports Equipment Bank are partnering up to help kids achieve their athletic goals.

The organizations’ decision to streamline processes became official this month. Comrie’s will continue to provide children and youth from low-income families across Southern Alberta with sports equipment at no cost but will now operate as part of KidSport Calgary.

“We’ve had double-digit, year-over-year growth on both sides of the organization now for a long period of time and we don’t see the end in sight,” said Wilson Acton with KidSport Calgary on the need in southern Alberta.

The new partnership allows qualified families to access registration fee assistance and sporting equipment in one place.

Moving forward the organization will be known as Comrie’s Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program.

“We are about growing the future leaders of our community and if you can get kids active and be involved in a team sport it can only help,” said Kevin Kobelka, executive director of Hockey Calgary.

“They’re not all going to make the NHL but they are going to be leaders in this community, they are going to be contributing to our fabric and hopefully it will help them in the long run.”

Both organizations are 100 per cent community funded.

Adding Comrie’s to the KidSport Calgary family gives valued donors, event partners, volunteers, and sponsors the ease of supporting the cause through one integrated organization.

“We can’t afford to miss the next great one,” said Al Coates with Comrie’s Sports Bank, who is also a former Calgary Flames general manager.

“And how do we know, if they don’t play, who may have had that ultimate talent, ultimate skill.”

This partnership increases the impact on the community and ultimately ensures more kids have the opportunity to swing a bat, shoot a puck or toss a ball to encourage them to lead happier, healthier lives.

Learn more about Comrie’s Sports Bank: a KidSport Calgary program online.