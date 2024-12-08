Kiwanis Club and Toys ‘R’ Us team up to give hundreds of kids Christmas gifts

Northmount Kiwanis Club of Calgary invited 500 kids to Toys "R" Us for its annual Toy Project Sunday.

The goal was to brighten up their holidays and maybe create some magic memories along the way.

“This is a celebration for families to who may not be able to celebrate otherwise,” said Northmount Kiwanis Club of Calgary President Elect Elyshia Cheung. “Today is about just experiencing the magic of the season.”

Kids had a hance to select a special gift with a $40 in-store credit at the 32 Avenue N.E. Toys ‘R’ Us and were also able to grab a photo with Santa.

High school kids also volunteered, helping with balloon animals and face painting.

“We just want to spread some of that holiday cheer,” said Cheung.

Sehrish Hanish was there with her three kids.

“My kids grow up in a culture like this, they think that Santa is there best buddy,” said Hanish. “Who can make their dream come true.”

Kids were also given a teddy bear, donated by the Calgary Hitmen’s Teddy Bear Toss.

Santa was on hand at the Northmount Kiwanis Club's Toy Project at Toys "R" Us Sunday.