CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms one man has been apprehended following a disturbance call at a mosque in the city's northeast.

Emergency crews responded to the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre in the 2600 block of 37th Avenue N.E. early Friday afternoon following reports a man brandishing a knife had entered the mosque.

Officers located and arrested the suspect. Investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime.

Adam Loria, EMS public education officer, confirms an adult male was transported from the scene to hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed whether the injured man was the suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.