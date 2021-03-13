CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a high-risk incident in the community Friday evening has resulted in criminal charges being laid.

Officials executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 18 Avenue N. shortly before 4 p.m.

Because of the information investigators gathered, the Lethbridge Police Service's Tactical Team was deployed to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

A short time later, the situation was resolved and a man was taken into custody.

Police seized several weapons, including a machete and a pair of large knives. They also secured two replica handguns and a quantity of oxycodone.

Marty Franzen, 46, is charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release over and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He was remanded into custody and a court hearing is pending.