Lack of ground moisture a concern for farmers ahead of winter

While temperatures throughout southern Alberta are expected to be pleasantly warm for the coming days, farmers are a little nervous.

Forecasts calls in the low to mid-twenty-degree mark over the next four days across southern regions of the province.

A pleasant October surprise for many, but Alberta farmers are concerned, especially following a summer that saw little rain.

Roy Newman of Newman Farms near Blackie, says returns on his crops this year were particularly great, except for one.

"It turned out to be a really great year for our wheat, barley and peas," he said.

"Canola was a disaster."

Newman, who is vice-chair of Alberta Barley, says he is hoping for a wet winter, but ground moisture is non-existent so far.

"One of our wells on our farm has never been dry, and it's dry," he said, after it had been with water for fifty years.

"I'm hearing from lots of neighbours in the area, (that) their springs are drying up for their cattle and all their dugouts are dry that were never dry. It's pretty nerve-racking because it will take a few years to build that back up."

Temperatures will reach the mid-twenties on Tuesday for the Calgary area, while the long-range forecast is showing a sharp drop by next weekend, with daily highs in the single digits.

Calgary is also closing in on a 43-year weather record that saw 151 straight days of daily highs above 12 degrees.

That record could be tied Wednesday and officially beaten on Thursday if temperatures, which they are forecasted to do, stay above 12 degrees.