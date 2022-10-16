Lack of ground moisture a concern for farmers ahead of winter
While temperatures throughout southern Alberta are expected to be pleasantly warm for the coming days, farmers are a little nervous.
Forecasts calls in the low to mid-twenty-degree mark over the next four days across southern regions of the province.
A pleasant October surprise for many, but Alberta farmers are concerned, especially following a summer that saw little rain.
Roy Newman of Newman Farms near Blackie, says returns on his crops this year were particularly great, except for one.
"It turned out to be a really great year for our wheat, barley and peas," he said.
"Canola was a disaster."
Newman, who is vice-chair of Alberta Barley, says he is hoping for a wet winter, but ground moisture is non-existent so far.
"One of our wells on our farm has never been dry, and it's dry," he said, after it had been with water for fifty years.
"I'm hearing from lots of neighbours in the area, (that) their springs are drying up for their cattle and all their dugouts are dry that were never dry. It's pretty nerve-racking because it will take a few years to build that back up."
Temperatures will reach the mid-twenties on Tuesday for the Calgary area, while the long-range forecast is showing a sharp drop by next weekend, with daily highs in the single digits.
Calgary is also closing in on a 43-year weather record that saw 151 straight days of daily highs above 12 degrees.
That record could be tied Wednesday and officially beaten on Thursday if temperatures, which they are forecasted to do, stay above 12 degrees.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program.
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Fire rips through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan
Fire tore through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan early Sunday morning in the Woodsmere Close area.
-
Spruce Grove haunted house back for more scares and ghoulish fun
An annual Spruce Grove Halloween tradition has returned to help raise donations for a good cause.
-
Police respond to early Sunday morning parkade shooting
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a downtown parkade shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
Voter turnout down in Vancouver, up in Surrey compared to 2018
A municipal election that brought sweeping change to B.C.'s largest city saw lower turnout than the 2018 contest.
-
SkyTrain 'track issue' causing downtown delays, TransLink says
People travelling by SkyTrain in downtown Vancouver faced longer-than-normal waits Sunday afternoon as TransLink worked to address a "track issue."
-
B.C. nurse facing disciplinary hearing for comments about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter
A B.C. nurse is facing a disciplinary hearing over statements he is alleged to have made about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and racism in the health-care system.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to monument for fallen officers
Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax for the 40th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Vancouver Island
-
2022 election turnout declines in Victoria and Saanich
Turnout declined in Victoria and Saanich this year compared to the 2018 municipal election.
-
Marianne Alto elected mayor of Victoria
B.C.'s capital city has a new mayor. Long-time councillor Marianne Alto was elected mayor of Victoria on Saturday night. Alto garnered 15,090 votes (55.5 per cent), defeating challenger Stephen Andrew who received 9,775 (36 per cent).
-
'Salt Legacy': Island company repurposes used sail cloth to make custom bags and backpacks
While living aboard her sailboat, Meaghan McDonald decided she could build a better backpack, and drew inspiration from her surroundings.
Toronto
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
When can you save money and avoid a procedure at the dentist?
Visits to the dentist are important for your oral health, but they can also be expensive.
-
OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history just happened and most of the winners are in Ontario
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Montreal
-
Firefighter who died in Lachine rapids boat rescue awarded medal of sacrifice
Quebec’s public security ministry has awarded a posthumous medal of sacrifice to firefighter Pierre Lacroix who drowned in the St. Lawrence River trying to rescue boaters in distress last fall. Medals of honour were also awarded to his three surviving colleagues, who accompanied Lacroix on the rescue mission, François Rabouin, Robin Brunet-Paiement and Michael Maillé.
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Montreal driver crashes through a fence, patio and wraps vehicle around swing set
Montreal police (SPVM) say neither alcohol nor speed was involved when a car careened out of control, crashing through a fence, a private patio and into a swing set at a playground on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa municipal candidates decry political interference
In the ramp up to the final week of Ottawa’s municipal election race, some council candidates say they have had issues with campaign material being defaced, removed, or even stolen.
-
Almost 34,000 voters cast ballots in last advance voting day in Ottawa
Nearly 34,000 people cast ballots Friday in the final day of advance voting ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Ottawa.
-
One man suffers burns in Cyrville area kitchen fire
Ottawa firefighters doused a kitchen fire in a Cyrville area highrise.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a vicious cycle:' Region of Waterloo paramedics in and out of code red over the weekend
Waterloo Region’s ambulances were in a “code red” situation once again on both Friday and Saturday evening – meaning there were no ambulances available to accept new calls.
-
Vigil held for former UW grad slain in Pakistan
An outpouring of grief and anger at a vigil held on Saturday at the University of Waterloo, as mourners gathered to honour an alumna allegedly killed by her husband in Pakistan.
-
Serious collision closes road just west of Guelph
A collision has closed a portion of Wellington County Road 32 just west of Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
Photographic exhibit spotlights Latin people making an impact in Sask.
A photographic exhibit unveiled Saturday night aims to evoke a sense of belonging and to deepen the connection among the Latin American community in the province.
-
Highway 16 reopen near Maymont after Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.
-
Saskatoon bid for urban national park prepares for public consultation
Work to designate the Meewasin Valley as one of Canada’s first urban national parks continues with the launch of a new website to share details about the ongoing project.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
The Soo's Got Talent Show's finale is this week
Working towards the finale of the Soo's Got Talent Show has been a challenging experience for organizers and judges alike given the level of talent competing this year.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.
-
Candidates looking to grab St. Vital council seat from long-time incumbent
With less than two weeks until Winnipeg's municipal election, two candidates in the St. Vital ward are looking to steal the seat from the well-known incumbent.
-
Postering protest calls on MPs to bring in regularization
Staff at the constituency office of Member of Parliament (MP) Dan Vandal are in for a surprise Monday when they come in to work to find its windows covered with posters.
Regina
-
CP Holiday Train returning to Sask. after two-year absence
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the railway this winter for its first cross-continent tour since 2019.
-
'Culture days' on Sask. First Nation helping children reconnect with Indigenous teachings
Elementary school students attending the George Gordon Education Centre participated in a workshop to learn more about Indigenous culture.
-
Moose Jaw police arrest two men after early morning break-in
An incident surrounding a break and enter in Moose Jaw on Saturday led to multiple arrests according to police.