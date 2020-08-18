LETHBRIDGE -- Frustrated by a lack of answers, the family of an Alberta man missing since November has started an online petition urging the Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP to upgrade the file from a missing persons case to a criminal investigation.

"It’s super frustrating to be nine months in and not have many more answers," said Paige Fogen, Marshal Iwaasa’s sister.

Within a few days, more than 3,000 people had signed the Help Marhsal Iwaasa's Disappearance be Investigated as Criminal petition.

Monday marked the nine month anniversary of his disappearance.

Iwassa, who would have turned 27 in January, was last seen by relatives in Lethbridge on Nov. 17, 2019. He told family he was returning to Calgary but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Iwaasa was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2019 after his burned-out truck was located in the B.C. backcountry.

Police determined Marshal visited a storage locker in north Lethbridge after leaving his mother's house.

Family members believe the missing persons act is too broad and restrictive for "all the wrong reasons." They say having the case investigated as a criminal matter would allow police to access Marshal’s bank records and historical cell phone data.

"From what we’ve learned, when it’s not considered criminal there are barriers to what police are allowed to access," said Fogen.

The petition is also requesting items found at the scene of the truck and in the storage locker be tested for fingerprints and DNA. The family would also like police to conduct a thorough search of the area around the storage yard, Marshal’s last known location.

Marshal’s brother-in-law Dawson Fogen said it’s beyond frustrating that this hasn’t been done already "The truth is a fire investigation should have been done immediately. A lot of the things we’re asking for in this petition should have been done immediately."

The Lethbridge Police Service is still waiting for RCMP to forward the results of a report from a fire investigator who examined the charred truck at the end of June.

"We’re now two months later and still don’t have the outcome of that fire investigation report," said Paige. She adds that she's thankful an investigator did examine the truck, but saddened that it took seven months and didn’t happen in November when the vehicle was discovered.

Family fire investigator determined truck fire "clearly arson"

The family, working with a team of private investigators, brought in their own expert to examine the truck and try to determine the cause of the fire.

Dawson Fogen confirms the family’s fire investigator determined the fire was deliberately set, "It was clearly arson", but maintains what really matters will be the RCMP and LPS fire report.

The family says they hope police will take their concerns seriously.

"I don’t understand why we have to push so far," said Tammy Johnson, Iwaasa's mother. "All we want is to find out what happened to Marshal."

“I don’t think we are asking for the moon,” added Paige Fogen.

In response to media inquiries, the Lethbridge Police Service officials provided a statement saying they were aware of the petition, but the matter cannot be reclassified at this time. "In order for any investigation to be deemed criminal there must be evidence to support that a crime has occurred. With respect to the Iwaasa investigation, there is no such evidence."