A 56-year-old Alberta man is facing a number of charges after police executed search warrants in Airdrie and Lacombe in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Airdrie RCMP was contacted on April 29 about indecent online messages that were being sent from a man who was living in the community to a 15-year-old girl.

Police launched an investigation and arrested a suspect on May 8th after conducting searches on two properties in Airdrie and Lacombe.

Eliezer Mombay Roca, 56, of Lacombe, Alberta is charged with:

Making child pornography

Possession child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Invitation to sexual touching

Two counts of luring a child

Two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

Indecent communications

Criminal Harassment

Roca has been released with conditions and is expected to appear in court in Airdrie on June 28, 2018.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Aiirdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.