LaGrange set to speak in Calgary about more supports for Alberta students

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will be speaking in Calgary on Wednesday to announce more investment from the provincial government.

Nathan Milliken, Alberta's minister of addictions and mental health, will also be in attendance.

While Premier Danielle Smith has suggested that mask mandates for schooling are off the table, its likely LaGrange will need to address some of the pressures already facing Alberta students, teachers and parents.

On Tuesday, Edmonton Public Schools held a public meeting to determine when it can move ahead with its own mask mandate when a school has reported an outbreak of a respiratory illness.

In Calgary, some schools are already considering a move to online classes because of an extreme level of absenteeism.

Their remarks will be livestreamed on CTVNewsCalgary.ca beginning at noon.