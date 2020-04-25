CALGARY -- Two Calgary pilots who are currently out of work are spending their new-found free time helping Albertans.

Former Jazz employee Jack Liang and his friend Amer Jaouni, formerly with WestJet, flew medical supplies into Brooks Friday.

The pair, who both lost their jobs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, said they decided to help while they watched the situation in that city worsen.

“I saw it get bad and thought ‘what can I do?’” Laing said. ”(Then) I read in the news actually that someone in the States was doing the same thing, so that inspired me.”

“We were talking,” Jaouni said, “and I told Jack ‘what do you think if we do that? I mean, we’re just sitting at home. Let’s do it.’”

The pair linked up with two organizations to help with supply donations: the Calgary Chinese Dongbei Association and the

Calgary COVID-19 Support and Relief Group. All told, they were able to fly 1,120 masks and 110 bottles of hand sanitizer into Brooks Friday.

That city was linked to dozens of cases this week, thanks in large part to an outbreak at beef production facility JBS Foods.

Liang and Jaouni contacted the mayor of the city to offer help, and Barry Morishita was at the airport to greet the team.

“It was a huge gesture coming from the heart,” Morishita told CTV News. “In this time when we’re all struggling — I mean, they got in a plane and flew 200 kilometres. It’s just amazing.”

The donations will be distributed by the city into in-need areas.

The pair funded the trip themselves, including the roughly $450 plane rental.

“Everyone’s life has been affected by this virus,“ Liang said. “If we all just try to help out a little bit, maybe it will go by quicker.”

The pilots say they’re not done yet.

They’ve identified High River as needing help, and that’s where they want to fly next.

Liang and Jaouni are currently collecting donations of money and equipment so they can rent another plane and fly to the area this week. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page, and say any donors of more than $500 can have a seat on an upcoming trip.

They say Brooks and High River could be just the beginning.

“If anyone knows of a community who needs help,” Jaouni said, “tell them to reach out to us.”

Morishita says he’s still soaking up the original gesture.

“When we see COVID-19 hit us as hard as it has been, sometimes you look around and wonder if anyone can help,” he said. “(So) when people just show up out of the blue and say ‘here I am, we will do what we can,”’ it’s really heartwarming.”

“It makes you feel like there’s help out there.”