Lake Louise RCMP issue caution about highway travel over holiday weekend
Anyone headed west for the holidays is advised to use extreme caution on the roads.
Lake Louise RCMP issued a release Thursday afternoon advising motorists to use extreme caution, as the holiday weekend forecast calls for heavy snowfall and extremely cold temperatures.
The RCMP said Thursday that they had already received numerous complaints about unsafe driving in adverse driving conditions.
They said Highway 1 west and Highway.93 were both covered in snow and ice.
The Twitter feed for 511 Alberta tweeted Thursday afternoon that a number of cars were in the ditch near Dead Man's Flat.
Snow tires or chains are required for travel in both directions on Highway 93 between November 1 and March 31.
Route 93 is also heavily used by transport trucks, and police say they have received a number of complaints from motorists passed by trucks exceeding the speed limit, creating whiteout conditions that are hazardous for others.
The speed limit on Hwy. 93 and throughout Banff National Park is 90 km/h.
Police advised travellers to consider delaying their trips or trying to find an alternate route if possible.
