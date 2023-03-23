Lake Louise RCMP release new photos of carjacking suspect

Lake Louise RCMP continue to search for a suspect in an early morning carjacking that took place at a gas station on Feb. 28.

That day, at 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched for reports of a carjacking. The victim was getting ready to gas up when she was approached by the suspect. He asked for cash, and when the victim said she didn't have any, the suspect produced an edged weapon.

Then he pulled her out of the vehicle and drove off.

The victim wasn't injured.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, with a light complexion, dark and grey scruffy facial hair, with no visible tattoos. He was last seen wearing a beanie style hat, a dark coat with a hood, blue jeans and dark coloured shoes with white soles.

Suspect in Feb. 28 carjacking at a Lake Louise gas station

He was disheveled in appearance and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app.