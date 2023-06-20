Land-use amendment to develop former YMCA site in Eau Claire approved

A plan to tear down the former Eau Claire YMCA and build a residential high-rise is one step closer to reality.

Calgary city council approved a land-use amendment to develop the site of the former recreation centre.

The building has sat vacant since 2021, when the YMCA said it was no longer financially viable to keep the location open.

In an application to the city, developer Telsec says it plans to build a mixed-use tower on the site.

A detailed design has not been established but the company says the building will complement the incoming Green Line station.

"As you recall, way back in the 1990s, we wanted this to be a marketplace, similar to Vancouver's Granville Island," said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.

"I think you'll see some of that. Not necessarily the same model as Granville Island, but the centre point for the downtown core."

The developer will try to find a tenant for the vacant YMCA building until it is torn down.

There's no timeline for the proposed development, though it's expected to be at least two years before construction could start.

In a letter, the Eau Claire Community Association (ECCA) said it would like to see a further amendment to address parking requirements.

The ECCA says it is concerned the development, as proposed, will result in "significant encroachment on residential streets and private parking areas."

It says it would like to see either an increase of spaces or a parking study.