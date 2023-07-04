Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn

A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.

Nsingi Kalukembelako says he evicted nine people renting his property along Templeview Drive N.E. in January – just one month after several families moved in.

He says they never even paid the first month's rent.

"By myself, I kicked them out," he said.

"I put them in (the) front, so I took all of their stuff outside and from June 1, they've been living, camping in front of my house."

Kalukembelako says the home has been wrecked inside and out – the property looks like a broken-down junkyard, which has become an irritant to neighbours.

He says police, bylaw and bailiffs have been called but none have been able to remove the people.

Another eviction notice was served on the property in June and still, people won't leave.

"We go to the bailiff. The bailiff, they say, 'Oh, we cannot touch people's stuff. Whatever we doing, we come to change the locks.'"

The backyard, front yard and side of the home are littered with garbage, mattresses, bikes, clothes, appliances and other household goods.

Neighbours call the home an eyesore.

"This is a great neighbourhood," said Abdul Salam Abdul Ghani.

"Everybody's nice except these guys."

Richard Wesson says he would like to see the home fenced off and taken care of.

"It's derelicts, they're homeless people," he said.

"I feel sorry for a lot of them but it makes this neighborhood look like a piece of crap."

Roxanne lives across the street. She says she's observed drug use and unsafe practices in front of neighbourhood kids.

"Using the bathroom outside, in their backyard," she said.

"I wish that they would go find someplace to go and leave the neighbourhood."

The Calgary Police Service says it has received reports of people squatting at the residence.

"CPS responded to reports of individuals squatting on/near the property in question but at the time of response, officers did not find evidence to support this claim," said spokesperson Jay Huryn.

CTV News has reached out to police to determine how many complaints have been made against the house, and for a number of reports on people squatting, but have yet to receive a response.

Over the span of two days, CTV News has observed at least six different people on the property.

The city says it is issuing a Municipal Government Act order to advise the property owner of their responsibilities to maintain the property.

"That will include the removal of the trailer along with any other debris visible from public property. If there is no compliance, any cost associated with cleaning the property will fall to the owner," said spokesperson Kaila Lagran.

"The property owner must utilize CPS for active trespassing at this location, as Community Safety does not deal with trespassing issues."

NOWHERE ELSE TO GO

CTV News spoke with a woman named Allison, who was sorting through belongings in the front yard of the property.

She declined to give her last name.

She says she moved into the home in December with her sister and her family.

Allison says she moved from Regina but didn't pay for rent initially.

"I will admit it was my fault the first month. I did not pay the rent because I was having some separation anxiety from my children," she said.

Allison says she remembers being told she had to move along following last month's eviction notice.

"We stayed here for like a week and then the bylaw officer or whoever it was came by and said, 'No you have to leave.'"

She adds that she's unsure where she's supposed to go, saying she is the last one remaining at the property.

"There's no place that wants to take families that have blended families," she said.

MURDERED WOMAN

The home in question is also where police responded in April 2022 to the murder of 23-year-old Jamie Scheible.

A month later, Gerald Russell Frommelt, 37, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge of the young mother to one child.

Scheible was found inside the basement of the home, according to the landlord, with what police say was an apparent gunshot wound.

Ghani remembers that day – two bullets pierced the side of his home, as he lives next door.

He says the home has seen issues since 2017.

"There was some shots fired, and the shots came at my house and in the fence," he said.

"My aunt just left the house 20 minutes before it happened. Luckily, my kids weren't home because my kids are always in the backyard and it's tough."