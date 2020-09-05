CALGARY -- It was a little bit harder to get in and out of a popular destination in the Canadian Rockies Saturday.

The province says vehicle flow on the Trans-Canada Highway was restricted because of "high traffic volumes and congestion" in Lake Louise, Alta.

Officials say the measures were taken to help with the issue, but says residents, registered hotel guests, tour buses, taxis and commercial vehicles were given priority access.

There are no reports of any specific incidents in the community that could be causing the backups and 511Alberta says it is primarily because of the sheer volume of visitors.

The closure was cleared at just before 4 p.m.

Lake Louise is known to draw thousands of visitors each year for the picturesque view and the stately Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise hotel.

(Supplied/Banff & Lake Louise Tourism)