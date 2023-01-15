Large crowds celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary's Chinatown

Thousands of people gathered in Calgary's Chinatown Saturday to celebrate the lunar New Year, including dragon and lion dances.

On the Chinese zodiac, this is a year of the rabbit. People born in "rabbit" years are believed to be witty and cautious.

Families gathered to take in the music, decorations and traditions.

During the celebrations, it's tradition to gift red envelopes of money, which are meant to bring good luck.

Festivities continue in Chinatown Sunday and next weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.