CALGARY -- A number of residents woke up early to obtain their COVID-19 vaccination offered at the province's first specifically designed walk-in clinic.

Lines were seen outside the Village Square Leisure Centre early Saturday morning and are expected to continue through the day.

Officials announced the opening of the clinic earlier in the week and say it has the capacity to deliver first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 5,000 people.

One of the advantages the Village Square clinic has is it's aim to tackle some of the obstacles many residents see as barricades to acquiring immunization.

City officials say vaccination rates in areas of northeast Calgary are "lower than they would like."

However, that is not to say that residents are necessarily hesitant to receive their vaccine, it has more to do with access, which this clinic aims to overcome.

"To have a drop-in centre where you don't need an appointment – you just show up – is very big and will have the opportunity to take you and you can come early in the morning or late in the evening I think will make a huge difference," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal called the opening of the clinic an "exciting day."

"I'm born and raised in these communities and I know the importance of getting back together," he said.

"This is open for everybody here in the city of Calgary. This is a tremendous partnership of everybody coming together."

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 5 and 6. No appointment is required, but participants will need to bring a piece of photo identification as well as their Alberta health card.