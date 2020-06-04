CALGARY -- A man in his 50s was transported to hospital in serious condition following a harrowing incident on Deerfoot Trail near the Peigan Trail overpass Wednesday afternoon.

EMS officials confirm emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of Deerfoot shortly before 5:30 p.m. after a driver reported a large rock had gone through the windshield of their minivan and struck a passenger.

The front seat passenger suffered several injuries to his upper body and was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

The driver was unharmed and able to stop their vehicle along the busy highway.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the rock — roughly the size of a large potato —had been in the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail when it was struck by a southbound vehicle and flew into oncoming traffic.