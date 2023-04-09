Largest LGBTQ+ hockey tournament in the west returns to Calgary

Western Canada's largest LGBTQ+ hockey tournament was back in Calgary this weekend.

The Western Cup is hosted by the Calgary Inclusive Hockey Association, attracting teams from across the country to play in an LGBTQ+-friendly environment.

Eight teams took the ice at the Flames' community arena, including three from Calgary, two from Edmonton, and two from Vancouver and one from Seattle, which hosted the 2022 Western Cup.

The teams consisted of men, women, trans and non-binary people.

Organizers said this tournament started in 2017 and continues to grow each year.

All of the timekeepers and referees at this year's tournament were women from the southern Albert Women's Hockey League.