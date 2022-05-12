Last Chance Cat Ranch facing one of their busiest years yet amidst stop order

Ginn has been operating the LCCR for 18 years as one of the region's primary no kill animal rescues. Ginn has been operating the LCCR for 18 years as one of the region's primary no kill animal rescues.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina