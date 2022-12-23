Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to local stores in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Friday marked one of the busiest shopping days of the year, as Lethbridge residents were out in full force picking up last-minute Christmas gifts.

“We waited for the last-minute because it was so cold,” said Darcy Dubitz. “I live in Taber and was waiting for the roads to get better to come in and get a few stocking stuffers.”

As for Maxwell Wiebe, he ordered a gift online, but with delays in shipping, his order won’t arrive until after Christmas which has forced him to pick up a few presents ahead of Christmas.

“Usually I’m the kind of guy that goes out in November to shop, but this year I was a little busy,” Wiebe said.

With shoppers checking off those last-minute present ideas from their list, the chilly temperatures this week have businesses preparing for a busy Christmas Eve.

“We've definitely been hopping,” said Nancy Graham, Cupper’s Coffee and Tea manager. “The cold hasn't been great for everybody, but we've kept it really warm in here and friendly and cheerful and it's been hopping. It's very busy today and I think it's going be like that until we close tomorrow.”

After a slow couple of years due to pandemic restrictions, some business owners say inflation and the increasing cost of living are having an impact this season.

“It’s not really the same supply and demand issues like last year, but cost of goods have raised, cost of shipping, all of that,” said Audrina Steciw, owner of Decor out the Door.

Steciw says more people are choosing to shop local, but it took a bit of time for business to pick up.

“The kind of excitement for Christmas or the start of Christmas preparations and shopping started a little later for most people this year compared to last year,” Steciw said.

Despite all this, owners say shopping local for Christmas is helping keep their lights on and the local economy going.

“We really love when people come in and are searching for those unique things that we can offer and its nice keeping the dollars back in the community rather than them going out,” said Cami Tanner, owner of The Herbal Apothecary.

“We’ve had so much support from the community,” Tanner added. “We’re very appreciative of everyone that has come out, shopped local, took part in the festivities downtown and enjoyed the Christmas spirit in downtown.”

MULTIPLIER EFFECT

With many waiting for the last minute, the remaining few days heading into Christmas tend to be the busiest for businesses, according to Trevor Lewington with Economic Development Lethbridge.

“There’s research out there that says for every dollar spent in the local economy, it has a multiplier affect of seven dollars,” Lewington said. “So, by not spending on Amazon or not importing from somewhere else, but actually going to that locally-owned business or locally-owned franchise, you're actually investing right back here in our community, which is important for creating jobs and strengthening Lethbridge.”

Although sales have picked up throughout December, local shops are reminding customers to continue that support throughout the next few months.

“January, February and March tend to be quieter times, so don’t forget those businesses,” Graham said. “We’re still here, we’re still looking for support.”

If you still have a bit of shopping to do, most local stores will be open on Christmas Eve.