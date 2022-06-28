Late-day thundershower potential in Calgary

Calgary runs a greater risk of thundershowers today. Storms will develop around the supper hour and have potential to carry through to sunset (near 10 p.m.). Looking at all available sources, our best shot right now occurs between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. for Calgary. Abundant storm energy along this zone will drive intense gusts of wind, along with up to loonie-sized hail amidst these storms.

But that's the evening.

As with yesterday, we'll face a predominantly sunny start, with only gradual cloud development in the mid-and-upper regions. Then, the aforementioned instability rolls in.

We'll rinse and repeat this process in its entirety Wednesday and Thursday, but it’ll be the "diet" version, with less instability, a cooler temperature, and more marginal storms.

Lastly, the weekend loops around under similar circumstances again, with lighter wind and fairer conditions driven by high pressure.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 11 C

Margie sent us this incredible picture of downtown, encapsulating a summer's day:

