CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a wooden box containing ashes that was stolen during a recent break-and-enter in a northwest neighbourhood.

The handmade oak box contained the ashes of the victim's late husband.

An unknown man broke into a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Hawkland Circle N.W. in the early hours of Oct. 26, 2020.

The suspect took various items as well as the box.

The suspect is described as male with a slim build, who had on a beige ball cap and medical mask. He was wearing a yellow shirt, black jacket, and beige pants.

CCTV evidence has been unsuccessful in identifying a suspect, but he may have been in a black compact car prior to the break-in.

Anyone with information about the break-in or location of the ashes is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234