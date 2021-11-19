Late Okotoks mayor Bill Robertson and former councillor Ed Sands honoured at AUMA

CALGARY -

Late Okotoks mayor Bill Robertson and former town councillor Ed Sands have been honoured by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) with a prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

Robertson, who was elected mayor in 2010, and again in 2013 and 2017, passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer. He also served as a town councillor for 15 years before becoming mayor.

Sands was first elected to council in 1995, the same year as Robertson, and served for 26 years. He did not seek re-election this year.

The award recognizes elected officials who serve their municipalities for 20 years or more and was presented at a special ceremony Thursday at the AUMA convention in Edmonton.

“On behalf of Okotoks town council and administration, I extend sincere thanks to the family of mayor Bill Robertson and to councillor Ed Sands and his family for all that these two extraordinary individuals have done for this community and for the tireless commitment and dedication they demonstrated. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” said current Okotoks Mayor Tanya Thorn.

During the pair's time on council, Okotoks grew from a small town of less than 10,000 to almost 30,000 people and experienced significant changes.

"Some major milestones during their time on council included the construction of Drake Landing, which was the first solar community in North America, the opening of the Dawgs stadium, the expansion of the Pason Arenas, regional partnerships with Foothills County including the shared regional fieldhouse, Champion Park and, most recently, working on a supplemental water solution," read a release.

"They were part of making policy change with the implementation of the new Municipal Development Plan and Land Use Bylaw and also paved the way for the continuation of social change, diversity and inclusivity in Okotoks."