If you’re feeling extra sniffly when you’ve been outside lately, it could be because of pollen spewing from the trees in Calgary, a phenomenon that’s been intense because of the long winter.

Experts say that the main culprits of the clouds of yellow dust are spruce and pine trees, very common conifers in the City of Calgary but other flowering trees like crabapples and honeysuckle are also experiencing a condensed pollination season.

“There are definitely lots of clouds,” said Michael Dallaire, a horticulturalist that works at a garden centre in Calgary. “I think part of it is everything is coming as a big flush all at once. We had a cold April and then the heat in May.”

Dallaire says it can be surprising how much pollen a single tree can produce, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

“It’s not unusual at all, it does however relate to a lot of the weather or the climate that we’re seeing right now.”

While the issue isn’t concerning to plant experts, many residents are irritated by the mess the clouds of pollen have made, particularly on their vehicles.

“I have black car and now I wish I didn’t because it’s covered in this yellow pollen, just covered,” said Chris Uluseth.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I have been living in the same area for 11 years.”

He says that he is lucky that his only problem with pollen is the mess, so he can wash his car clean, but other residents may be reaching into their medicine cabinets for relief.

Augusia McGrath, a pharmacist, says that people would likely be feeling an increased amount of irritation caused by pollens from weeds, trees and flowers.

“There are just more of those pollens in the air that is causing the reactions that occur in the nose, the throat and the eyes. The longer we have the pollens in the air, the longer we have patients experiencing those symptoms.”

McGrath says people can do a number of things to protect themselves from exposure to pollen and other allergens before the season hits too.

“Number one, they can know what their triggers are. Is it dander? Is it pollen? What kind of plants? Then they can proactively start taking medication. You should start taking medications about two weeks before the pollen season occurs because it does take some time for those medications to start working effectively.”

However, if patients are already suffering, McGrath says there is a myriad of products for people to take so they can have some relief.

“They can use cortical steroid nasal sprays, saline nasal sprays, decongestants, antihistamines, saline eye drops; there is just such a wide range of products available that patients can use.”

McGrath says there are a number of non-medicinal methods that people can use too.

“If you’ve been outside, when you come inside, make sure you have a shower, wash your hair and change your clothes. If you have availability, use your air conditioning and keep your windows closed.”

Dallaire also says that heavy flowering could also be an indication that trees are in need of a little bit of tender loving care.

“If you do have a tree in your yard that is exhibiting heavy flowering or are bearing a lot of male cones in particular, then consider giving it a good watering or soaking during dry periods to reduce stress on the trees. They’ll be less likely to produce as many flowers and be more vegetative.”

He says that in a few more weeks, once we get into summer, things should taper off.

