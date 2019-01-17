Canada’s top court has rejected an appeal from a Calgary man who said he was protecting himself and his wife from being sexually assaulted when he stabbed another man to death in 2013.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the latest appeal from Nicolas Rasberry over the sentence he was given for his role in the death of Calgary teacher Craig Kelloway.

Kelloway and Rasberry had met only hours before the attack, at a barbecue in May 2013.

The pair were drinking together on the night they met and Rasberry told the court during the trial that Kelloway made threats of sexual violence against him and his wife, who was sleeping upstairs.

Rasberry admitted to stabbing Kelloway 37 times using three knives, claiming that the action was taken to protect himself.

The judge in the trial did not believe his story and convicted him of manslaughter, sentencing him to seven years in jail.

Both the Crown and the defendant appealed the convictions, with the Crown saying he should have been convicted of second-degree murder instead.

The Alberta Court of Appeal denied both applications.

Rasberry followed up with further appeals over the conviction and sentence to both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada, but all of his applications have been dismissed.